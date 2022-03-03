Atrium's new innovation district expected to bring thousands of new jobs

Over the next 15 years, The Pearl and its tenants are projected to create more than 5,500 onsite jobs.

“Many might say this area of town and its rich history have been largely overlooked. But we’re here now to begin a new chapter to this story and honor this special place as we empower the neighborhoods around it, which are shaped by diverse people and perspectives, rooted in inclusivity and belonging, and filled with endless potential,” Eugene A. Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health, said.

According to a news release, the Pearl innovation district will be a mixed-use development featuring education, retail, apartments, a hotel and an open community space, in addition to being ground-zero for entrepreneurial activity, research and development that is expected to reshape the economy of the Charlotte region.

“It takes a great deal of time to create a pearl in its natural environment,” Woods said. “And, just like a pearl, our journey to build an innovation district will, no doubt, require time, energy and determination."

