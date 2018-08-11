GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announced it has received more than $1 million in private donations from both the Schiffman and Koury families!

The $525,000 donation made by the Schiffman's is dedicated to naming rights for the ‘Schiffman’s Ring of Light’ that will be displayed over the seating area of the Kaplan Theater.

The structure will feature 60 three-foot by 12-foot illuminated pieces that will provide a unique timed ‘countdown’ to the start of every Tanger Center performance.

“We’re very proud to sponsor the Schiffman’s Ring of Light,” said Lane Schiffman, vice president of Schiffman’s Jewelers. “Our family business has been an integral part of this community for over 125 years and we are thrilled to add our name to a venue that will be a tremendous asset for Greensboro and bring first-class live entertainment to our city.”

The $500,000 donation made by the Koury family is earmarked to naming rights for the Tanger Center’s third-floor pre-functionary ballroom.

The ballroom will be the hosting ground for a variety of pre-show functions including receptions, artist lectures, and other special events.

“We are pleased to participate in this public-private partnership that will create a stimulus for the center city and provide diverse programming for the enjoyment of the community,” said Stephen D. Showfety, President of Koury Corporation.

As of now, the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is scheduled to open in March 2020. It will be a state-of-the-art facility with a seating capacity of over 3,000!

Located in downtown Greensboro, the Tanger Center is projected to host around 150 events per year and will be managed by the staff of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

The Tanger Center will host a variety of different events including concerts, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra and Greensboro Opera performances.

Other events to be held at Tanger Center will include comedy shows, Broadway shows, and other live theatrical productions.

So far, the Tanger Center has received $43 million in private donations, making the $85.7M project the largest public-private partnership in Greensboro’s history.

“The generosity of the Schiffman and Koury families will help ensure the Tanger Center will be a state-of-the-art facility that will transform Greensboro,” said Walker Sanders, president of The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, the organization leading the fundraising efforts. “The support from local private families, businesses and foundations for this project has been incredible and demonstrates that the Greensboro community has an incredible passion to support the performing arts.”

