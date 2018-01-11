REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- The City of Reidsville and Rockingham County officials say the closure of the ITG Brands Reidsville plant is a devastating loss to the community.

ITG Brands announced it will close its Reidsville plant, and move operations to its Greensboro facility in 2020.

117 employees will be losing their jobs.

Reidsville City Manager Preston Mitchell and Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler released a joint statement after the company's announcement on Thursday. It reads in part:

"Officials with the City and County worked closely with ITG Brands the last few years to do all we possibly could to try to prevent this. We understand that sometimes a company must make a bottom-line business decision. Unfortunately we are on the wrong side of that decision this time."

The release called the company a cornerstone in the community for well over 100 years, and many generations of local families worked in that plant.

City and County leaders say their Economic Development Team will be working closely with state and local allies like NC Works and Rockingham Community College to put a plan in place for those losing their jobs. They say they will also target new businesses that the require skills of the displaced employees.

