RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina may be one of the dominate states in the country when it comes to economic growth, but a recent study says the Tar Heel state has room for improvement when it comes to hard work.

North Carolina ranked near the middle of the pack in WalletHub's study to find the hardest-working states in America. At number 22, N.C. came in ahead of Maine and Missouri while finishing behind Midwest states Wisconsin and Indiana.

To see the top 10 hardest-working states, according to WalletHub, click here to visit the Triad Business Journal's website.

RELATED: TBJ: High Point growth and updates to a Triad golf course

RELATED: Triad Town Among Top Suburbs in NC, Study Says