Carowinds will give $500 bonuses to seasonal associates

The park is offering $500 bonuses for seasonal hires. Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including lifeguards, rides, merchandise, food and beverage, hospitality and more. Carowinds expects to hire around 900 seasonal associates in advance of its season reopening on May 22.

“Our associates play an instrumental role in delivering on our commitment to creating memorable experiences for all our guests, and in order to attract and retain those associates, we need to offer competitive wages and benefits,” said Pat Jones, senior vice president, park operations, at Cedar Fair Entertainment Company. “In particular, a seasonal job at our park can offer an exceptional growth opportunity. You can gain valuable experience in a safe environment, develop marketable skills for the future, and make new friends while being part of something truly special. Our seasonal associates have the opportunity to be rehired for jobs all the way through college and beyond, and many transition to full-time roles."