GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — Right before the holiday shopping and holiday shipping season, UPS is having a hiring blitz in Greensboro.

It's not just a couple dozen openings, we're talking hundreds of jobs.

The question U-P-S is known for asking is "What can brown do for you?" This holiday season, let's flip that around and see "What can you do for Brown?"

UPS is hiring more than 600 people just in the Greensboro area. Friday they're hosting a hiring fair, and will hire some people on the spot.

Pay ranges from 10 to almost 19 dollars an hour depending on the position.

These sound like pretty good gigs right? So how can you turn that seasonal job into a full-time one?

RELATED | UPS Hiring 100,000 Seasonal Workers Ahead Of Holiday Rush

We went to a local hiring agency to find out how to separate yourself the other 599 other seasonal employees.

"I always tell people to put their best foot forward. You never know if a temporary job could turn into a full-time opportunity," said Makailah Bennett, a recruiter with The Resource in Greensboro.

So what does putting your best foot forward really mean?

"Attendance, being confident in what you're doing -- and ask questions. Show that you want to be there," said Bennett.

UPS says more than 30 percent of their seasonal workers have been hired on full-time in recent years.

The UPS jobs range from tractor-trailer drivers... to package handlers... to delivery drivers who can drive their own car.

In an email UPS shared this information with WFMY News 2.

In Greensboro, UPS is still hiring for more than 640 positions, including part-time package handlers, driver-helpers, personal vehicle drivers and full-time drivers.

Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $18.75 per hour. Pay for part-time supervisors starts at $18.45 per hour, and $10.35 per hour for part-time package handlers. Pay for driver-helpers starts at $10.50 per hour.

In recent years 35 percent of the people UPS hired nationally for seasonal package handler jobs were able to get a permanent job once the holidays were over. More information, and an online application, are available at www.upsjobs.com.

In Greensboro, UPS is still hiring for more than 640 positions, including part-time package handlers, driver-helpers, personal vehicle drivers and full-time drivers.

Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $18.75 per hour. Pay for part-time supervisors starts at $18.45 per hour, and $10.35 per hour for part-time package handlers. Pay for driver-helpers starts at $10.50 per hour.

In recent years 35 percent of the people UPS hired nationally for seasonal package handler jobs were able to get a permanent job once the holidays were over. More information, and an online application, are available at www.upsjobs.com.

A local UPS Brown Friday Hiring Fair will take place on Friday, October 19 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at 3009 Executive Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406. They will be closed Friday from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. but you can go before or after.

RELATED | JCPenney Plans To Hire 39,000 Workers For Holiday Shopping Season

RELATED | Kohl's increases seasonal workers to 90,000, touts holiday perks

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY