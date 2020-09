The shipping company is looking to hire people in Guilford County to keep up with increased demand.

WHITSETT, N.C. — If you're looking for a job, FedEx is hiring in Guilford County.

The company is hiring 170 people for its new automated station at the distribution center in Whitsett, just east of Greensboro.

FedEx is increasing employees to keep up with the increased demand from the pandemic.

The company said it's offering competitive wages, paid parental leave, and benefits.