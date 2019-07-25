GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 53rd annual AAU Junior Olympic Games are officially underway in Greensboro. The largest national youth multi-sporting event runs through August 3rd.

More than 15,000 athletes between ages 4 and 19 are competing to be the best in their sport, but they aren't the only ones competing. Businesses are excited to serve nearly 45,000 visiting the area for the event.

"We have already seen some of the traction from the event and just dealing with people going to the event and we look forward to just serving North Carolina barbecue to as many Junior Olympic goers as we can," said Carver Stamey with Stamey's Barbecue.

Business leaders say the Junior Olympics has pumped an estimated $50 million into previous host cities, and it's expected to do the same for Greensboro.

"A lot of dollars, millions and millions of dollars that feed into the hotels and restaurants and all of our infrastructure - it's going to be busy," said Henri Fourrier with the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Several hotels in Greensboro and surrounding areas have been fully booked to accommodate the influx.

The 11-day summer games feature 17 sports and competitions including Track & Field, Sport Stacking, Swimming, Wrestling, and more.

The AAU Junior Olympic Games have been conducted in 19 states and 30 cities across the United States since 1967. As one of the premier events in the nation, youth athletes have used the event as the starting point to an ultra-successful professional career, on and off the playing surface.

Notable AAU Junior Olympic Games alumni include Jackie Joyner Kersee (Track and Field), Carl Lewis (Track and Field), Greg Louganis (Diving), Kathy McMillan (Track and Field), Charles Foster (Track and Field) and Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin (Track and Field).

