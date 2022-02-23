'Eventually, I’ll have to raise prices' | Small businesses in the Triad hit hard by rising gas prices

The lawn care industry is gas-based. Greensboro mowing companies are getting to the point where they may raise their rates.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When gas prices rise - nearly everyone feels it.

It trickles down to everything from how much you pay to drive to work, and how much it costs for companies to get goods to the grocery store.

Then you add in the smaller businesses like lawn services that are already feeling the impact in the Triad.



According to a AAA report North Carolina is seeing its highest fuel increase in seven years.

The hike at the pump has Green Stripes Lawn Service making adjustments.

Kevin Carter has owned the company for 18 years.

From time to time he hires students to work for him, but for the most part, he gets the job done by himself.

“I like to keep In contact with my customers and have a family base connection with them,” Carter said.



Carter said he has condensed routes to limit how much gas he burns as he has seen gas prices fluctuate.



But it's getting to the point now where he may have to make changes to his business.

“Prices may need to increase as I'm doing my jobs out there, Carter said. "I have to leave my property and show up somewhere. That's where my time starts for the customer. I want to keep customers. I don't want to price gouge people."

Another mowing service in Greensboro said they may have to increase their rates by three to four dollars.

John Falkowitz owns John’s Lawn Mowing service.

Since gas prices went up John is spending an extra $120 a week to fill his equipment with fuel.

"Eventually, I’ll have to raise prices if it maintains, if it goes up to 4 dollars a gallon I’m going to have to raise everyone customer-wise," Falkowitz said. "I'll only keep it there as long as the gas stays high. I won't cheat my customers."

The spike is taking away from Falkowitz being able to provide for his daughter as a single father.

“It hurts. That's money off the food table," Falkowitz said. "Less eating better food and having to go with cheaper food. I do what I can do and I make it work."

Both companies said they have a loyal customer base, if they have to raise prices it’d be temporarily.