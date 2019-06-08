WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Get ready to shop until you can't anymore. Hanesbrands 29th annual flash sale is just around the corner.

The annual sale starts on Tuesday, August 13 and runs through Saturday, August 17. Shop from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building for items from Hanes, Champion, Playtex, Bali, Maidenform and more, with all items tagged $10 or below.

There are a few things you need to know before you cash in on all the sales.

Attendees should enter the fairgrounds area through Gate 5 off Deacon Blvd.

Doors will not open until 9 a.m.

Only cash and credit cards will be accepted, and all sales are final.

Multiple onsite food options will be available for those attending the event.

You can also find the latest sales of the day on Facebook. HanesBrands will be posting about new items as they drop, great deals and other information during the sale.