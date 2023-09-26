Target to shutter 9 stores due to 'organized retail crime'

None of the closings are in Minnesota and impact stores in California, New York, Oregon and Washington.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-based Target announced on Tuesday that it will close a handful of stores across four states due to crime.

Nine stores in California, New York, Oregon and Washington are shutting down next month "because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests," according to a statement from the company. None of the closings are in Minnesota.

However, there is a new law in Minnesota aimed directly at cutting down on this kind of crime.

Governor Walz just signed that law into effect in August. The MN Retail Organized Crime Association President Cody Johnson says it separates simple shoplifting from organized retail crime, meaning when thieves re-sell what they steal.

It gives prosecutors the ability to aggregate the total value of stolen goods over a given time and defines the crime as involving two people. Criminals then face stiffer charges instead of misdemeanors, and in some cases, could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison.

"It’s extremely important and it’s kind of to protect this house," said Johnson. "We’re protecting Minnesota and saying no more."

Johnson says Minnesota is now the 35th state to have an organized retail crime laws at a time when there's an influx of flash mobs and violent crime across the country. Johnson says it also includes international groups that are hard to track and hitting specific stores even harder.

"I’ve never had it in my point of career where people are afraid to come in and work their cashier job," said Johnson. "When you’re seeing major retailers leave pretty predominant, geographic areas or popular cities across the U.S., you’ve got to take that as a warning statement of things to get worse."

Before the big decision was made, Target officials said they tried to stop the thieves by adding more security guards and locking up merchandise prone to theft in display cases.

"We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all," Target officials said in the release.

Target highlighted that while it was closing stores because of organized retail crime, the retailer continued to combat theft by partnering with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) division.

The mega-retailer listed its crime-fighting efforts, including investing in cyber defense, developing new criminal detection tools and supporting other resources to find solutions.

Other retailers are also investing in better technology to help identify suspects and taking a single-door approach to further curb crime.

"We're starting to see the long game being played rather than just apprehending shoplifters at the exit doors," said Johnson. "If anything it's a deterrent."

Target said it would offer all "eligible team members" a job at another location.

The following stores will be closing effective Oct. 21:

New York City Market:

Harlem: 517 E 117th Street

Seattle Market:

Seattle University Way: 4535 University Way NE

Seattle Ballard: 1448 NW Market St, Ste 100

San Francisco/Oakland Market:

SF Folsom and 13th St: 1690 Folsom St

Oakland Broadway & 27th: 2650 Broadway

Pittsburg: 4301 Century Blvd

Portland Market: