21-year-old dies after High Point shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating after someone shot and killed a 21-year-old man.

Officers say they responded to Northpoint Avenue Wednesday at 8:41 p.m. That's where police found LaQualius Little outside at the back of an apartment complex suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Little was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. While in surgery, Little died as a result of his injuries.

This is homicide number five for the City of High Point in 2022. This is an ongoing active investigation. There is no further information at this time.