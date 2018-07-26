CANTON, N.C. (AP) - The FBI is now calling a woman's death a homicide after her body was found along a path in the North Carolina mountains.

Investigators say there are signs of foul play in the death of 29-year-old Sara Ellis, of Seminole, Florida, who was found dead near the Pisgah Inn on Tuesday.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Ellis was a pantry cook at the inn. She'd been working there since May 2018.

FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch says the general manager of the Pisgah Inn called Blue Ridge Parkway dispatch Tuesday to report a missing female employee.

National Park Service rangers and other local search and rescue crews found Ellis' body near a path that connects the inn to the inn's employee housing.

Because the incident occurred on federal property, the FBI is taking the lead in the investigation with help from the National Park Service and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tipline at 888-653-0009 or the FBI at 704-672-6100.

