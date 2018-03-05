GREENSBORO, NC -- If you want to help Guildford County School relief efforts, now is the time!

There are 3 major ways you can lend a helping hand.

1. You can donate to the 'Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro' by going to cfgg.org and selecting the 'GCS Classroom Tornado Relief Fund.'

2. You can donate school supplies to the 'Guilford Education Alliance' by contacting the GEA at (336) 841-4332 or e-mailing lcourts@guilfordeducationalliance.org. Supplies given will aid both teachers and students relocating to other schools. Visit guilfordeducationalliance.org for a list of needed items.

3. You can reach out to the 'High Point Community Foundation.' They are taking donations that are going straight to the 'Guildford Education Alliance.' Go to hpcommunityfoundation.org/donate and click Greensboro Tornado Relief Fund.

