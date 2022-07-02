Forsyth Co. Sheriff's Office collecting sleeping bags as county experiences all-time high homeless population

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is partnering with United Way to collect subzero sleeping bags for people living on the streets.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The homeless population in Forsyth County is at a record high, specifically for those permanently living on the streets. That's according to the United Way of Forsyth County.

The United Way said there's an estimated 250 people living on the streets there and that number pre-pandemic was about 30-80 people at any given time.

Andrea Kurtz, Senior Director of Housing Strategies with United Way of Forsyth County, said the pandemic and housing market are two reasons to blame for the population increasing.

She said with the eviction moratorium ending and rent continuously going up, these people can't compete with the very tight housing market.

"There's a stereotype that people who are homeless aren't working, but many of our homeless are working right now. The issue isn't that they're not working, the issue is they can't find housing that they can afford with the jobs that they have," Kurtz said.

Kurtz added that there are shelters open in Forsyth County, but they're operating at COVID capacity. She said to meet winter demand they have two overflow shelters and a white flag shelter currently running. However, with all the options, there are still people on the streets.

That's why the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is collecting subzero temperature sleeping bags in partnership with United Way.

"Sheriff Kimbrough is an ambassador of the community and he had a vision with the inclement weather to getting the homeless sleeping bags," Major Henry Gray said.

Gray said the sheriff's office already has 54, but their goal is to make sure every homeless person has one.

"One homeless is too many and we're going to do what we can to do the best we can for this community. We are our brother's keeper and with this weather we need to take care of each other and this is a way we can do it," Major Gray said.

If you'd like to help out and donate a sleeping bag, you can drop it off at the sheriff's office or make a donation on the United Way's website.