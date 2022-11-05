Girl empowerment group collects feminine hygiene products for students in need

A Greensboro nonprofit is doing its part to make feminine hygiene products easily accessible to middle and high school girls in Guilford County.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tampons are one of the latest essential items getting hit with shortages across the country. A Greensboro nonprofit is doing its part to make feminine hygiene products easily accessible to middle and high school girls in Guilford County.



'I Am A Queen' is a youth development organization for girls ages ten to 18. The group is collecting pads, wipes, tampons, and hand sanitizer to distribute to Guilford County Schools. The initiative is all a part of The Queens Period Project.



“So, we just want girls to know that they are worthy, and they can have confidence going into their school systems asking for these products and not have to pay for them," Alana V. Allen, Founder of 'I Am A Queen', said.

The teen-led initiative partnered with 14 schools to receive donations with a goal to distribute 2,800 kits this summer. Tenth-grader Jamia Holman says she wanted to help after learning some of her classmates didn't have access to these essential products.

“I just felt like being a part of the period project and being a person or being a leader that can help change that and help change the experiences for the girls coming behind us and that's something I wanted to do," Holmes said.

'I Am A Queen' held a drop-off event in early June where they were able to assemble 2,200 kits. Their next drop-off event will be on June 24 at the Windsor Recreation Center in Greensboro from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.