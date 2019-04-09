GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many people who live at the coast are coming to the Triad to take shelter. And some of the people living here are heading to the coast to help out.

Mark Stone of Greensboro is one of them. He started the DJ Stone Relief Drive.

He packed up a trailer full of supplies, and set out to Florida to hand them out.

Stone is even accepting donations from people along the way. He's stopped at several Wal-marts, asking people to give what they can. So far, he's collected almost $900 dollars.

"It;s definitely a good feeling," Stone says, "It's something I love to do, so this gives me a great amount of joy to be down here."

When it comes to supplies, he's got a lot of that too. Stone says he has more than 2,000 water bottles in his trailer.

Stone also picked up batteries, hand-sanitizer, dog food and much more.

Stone says his girlfriend also played a big role in his mission. She helped get the word out online and helped gather donations.

"I just love doing this," Stone says, "It makes me feel good that ultimately, once the storm hits and I can do it, I can give people some relief and some help."

Stone is in Jacksonville, Florida right now, handing out all he has to offer.