Greensboro Urban Ministry Food Pantry in danger of running out of food

Food Pantry Director, Mary O'Neill, said they will run out of food in two weeks unless they get more donations.

The Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM) Food Pantry could potentially run out of food if they don't receive more donations.

With food prices increasing, more households in Guilford County have requested food from the food pantry. They serve more than 100 families per day while struggling to keep shelves stocked due to escalating prices and reduced donations.

There is usually a limit to how many times a year a household can visit the food pantry, but the number of households increased when the pandemic started, making them increase the allowed visits greatly. With supplies running short, management is concerned that they will have to reduce the number times a year Greensboro families can visit.

The GUM Food Pantry said the supply flow is unpredictable. They have bought food when donations are low to make sure there is enough food to distribute. The GUM Food Pantry is paying an average of 40% more for food purchases reducing the amount staff can purchase.

Canned meats, canned fruit, peanut butter, and oatmeal are food items they are looking for.

The new approach to food distribution requires a more extensive inventory to successfully operate. Purchases needed to open have been postponed until the supply chain and cost of food improve.