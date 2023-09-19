'Some of these conversations are hard for society' | The City of High Point approves 19 reparations recommendations

The City of High Point said the next step is to look at feasibility, impact, and the cost of where these resources will come from.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — This week the City of High Point approved recommendations from a group digging into reconciliation. These recommendations called for reparations, just not in the way you might think.

On Washington Street there used to be more than 50 black-owned businesses spread across nine blocks. Currently, the street has some vacant buildings and boarded-up homes in this area.

One goal for the recommended reparations is to reinvest in the community. The City of High Point said the zip code area 27260 could benefit from it.

"The word is profoundness just pride and the idea that we had the courage to take on such a monumental challenge. These are conversations that are hard for society when we talk about restorative justice. First, you have to have an admission that there's a problem and that there have been those who have been wronged," Michael Holmes said.

He is a councilman for the City of High Point.

The city plans to address 19 improvements in the city's African-American community. Some of them include creating a fair housing program, supporting black-owned businesses, and expanding youth employment and education programs.

On Washington Street, D-UP Inc. is a community enrichment center serving dozens of children. Leaders there want to continue their efforts.



"We got some great things going on and coming up in the future that we're excited about but these reparations will help us out a whole lot," Corbin Davis said.

He is the co-founder of the organization. Some employees said it's their presence in the community that makes a lasting impact.