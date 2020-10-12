House passes bill that would rename Greensboro Post Office in honor of Congressman Howard Coble

For more than three decades, Howard Coble blessed our community with his humbling leadership, representing the Greensboro area valiantly throughout the halls of Congress,” Walker said. “It is my utmost honor to see this permanent reminder of his service has passed the House so the legacy of my friend and mentor will continue to live on for generations to come.



John Howard Coble was born in Greensboro on March 18, 1931. After graduating from high school, he briefly attended Appalachian State University before serving five years in the United States Coast Guard. After leaving active duty in 1956, he continued to serve in the United States Coast Guard Reserve from 1960 to 1982.



Coble received a degree in History from Guilford College in 1958 and a J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law, Chapel Hill in 1962. Coble worked in the insurance industry, was assistant U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, and was secretary of the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Coble served one term in the North Carolina House of Representatives in 1969 and again from 1979-1984.



In 1984, Coble was elected to represent North Carolina’s 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He would end up serving for 15 terms and 30 years, the longest period ever by a North Carolina Republican.



Coble served on the Judiciary Committee and chaired the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet. During the advent of the internet in the 1990s, he worked to strengthen copyright and patent laws. In retirement, he refused to take his congressional pension – Coble believed in being fiscally responsible and thought his salary was sufficient enough compensation.



Known for his kind and affable demeanor, Coble was respected by colleagues on both sides of the aisle. More importantly, he was beloved by the people of North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District. Coble never forgot about the people he was serving back home – he participated in more than 200 local Christmas parades and another 200 Eagle Scout ceremonies. Coble had a keen memory for names and faces and knew the high school mascots for schools from all over North Carolina.



In 2013, citing his declining health, Coble announced he would not seek re-election to a 16th term. In January 2015, Coble concluded his 30 years of service in the United States House of Representatives. In November 2015, Coble passed away from health issues related to his age, leaving behind a lifelong legacy of friendship, patriotism, and commitment to conservative principles.



In November 2014, Walker was elected to replace Coble in representing North Carolina's 6th Congressional District.