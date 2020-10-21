x
Watch: Bodycam video of huge house fire in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem's fire department shared footage of a roaring overnight fire on the 5000 block of Liberty Hall Circle.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's fire department fought an overnight fire that caused extensive damage on Liberty Hall Circle.

Twelve fire-fighting vehicles responded to the 5000 block Liberty Hall Circle Tuesday night, according to the WSFD Twitter page.

The fire started because of a mechanical failure inside a garage, officials said.

The smoke detectors worked, and no one was injured. The family living at the home is currently safe and staying with other family members, according to officials.

    

