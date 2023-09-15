Randolph County rallies around longtime radio host, community advocate

Many know Larry Reid as "the Voice of Asheboro." The man who poured into the community is now battling health issues

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Larry Reid's name is synonymous with the city of Asheboro. The longtime radio host has dedicated years to helping people in his community.

The man who poured into others is now receiving that support back. Reid is battling an undisclosed health battle.

The city named Reid honorary mayor Friday. He worked with United Way, Habitat for Humanity and several other groups. He also sits on the Randolph Community College Board of Trustees.

He even mentored WFMY News 2's Christian Morgan, helping him get into broadcasting.

Eddie Burks is an Asheboro city councilman and lived on the same floor at Western Carolina University as Reid. He said they've stayed close ever since.

"I used to think, 'That's the kind of guy I want to be like when I grow up,'" Burks said.

Burks said Reid stayed the same kind-hearted man over their decades of friendship. He said he was shocked when he learned his friend wasn't healthy because he always was.

Burks said Reid is a devout Christian. He said if anyone talked to Reid, they probably heard "Thank you, Jesus" often.

"He puts Jesus first, and Jesus taught us about love. Larry exemplified that love in Christ," Burks said.

RCC hosted a prayer vigil for Reid Wednesday. Burks said his friend couldn't make it, but he would've loved seeing so many people praying.

Reid's service to others earned him numerous accolades over the years. Burks said his friend won Asheboro Citizen of the Year several times.

"He is more about serving other than he is about winning awards for himself," Burks said.

Reid often hosted community events. Downtown Asheboro Inc. said he has an infectious smile and could carry a conversation with anyone.