LIST: Veterans Day celebrations in the Triad

Several events will take place to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Everyday should be a day to celebrate the men and women who served in the armed forces, but Veterans Day is a nationwide acknowledgment of gratitude for their bravery.

Several events are hosted across the region to celebrate military veterans.

Compiled is a list of Veterans Day celebrations and events happening around the Triad in 2021:

Guilford County

HPU 11th Annual Veterans Day celebration 

- When: Nov. 11 at 8 a.m.

- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center

Red Cinemas Veterans Day luncheon & private movie showing

- When: Nov. 11 at noon

- Where: Red Cinemas

Forsyth County

Veterans Day Celebration (wreath presentation and speakers)

- When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

- Where: Carolina Field of Honor

Whole Man Ministries: House Building 4 our Heroes 

- When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

- Where: 1349 Thurmond St., Winston-Salem NC

Alamance County

Veterans Day Parade 

When: Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Where: Downtown Graham

 

