LIST: Veterans Day celebrations in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Everyday should be a day to celebrate the men and women who served in the armed forces, but Veterans Day is a nationwide acknowledgment of gratitude for their bravery.
Several events are hosted across the region to celebrate military veterans.
Compiled is a list of Veterans Day celebrations and events happening around the Triad in 2021:
Guilford County
HPU 11th Annual Veterans Day celebration
- When: Nov. 11 at 8 a.m.
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center
Red Cinemas Veterans Day luncheon & private movie showing
- When: Nov. 11 at noon
- Where: Red Cinemas
Forsyth County
Veterans Day Celebration (wreath presentation and speakers)
- When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
- Where: Carolina Field of Honor
Whole Man Ministries: House Building 4 our Heroes
- When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
- Where: 1349 Thurmond St., Winston-Salem NC
Alamance County
Veterans Day Parade
When: Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
Where: Downtown Graham