GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're looking for ways to be active in your community and help others here are four volunteer opportunites in Greensboro. It's also a chance to give young adults with disabilities a chance to grow and shine doing something they love. Although none of these pay, the smiles, thanks you get and the friendships you form are even more rewarding.

Folk Festival Parking Lot Volunteers needed to help in the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home parking lot during the NC Folk Festival. Proceeds will benefit the Greensboro Mayor's Committee for Persons with Disabilities 33rd Annual Shopper's Day event. Please contact us if you or your group is interested in volunteering to help staff the parking lot. Sign up here.

Date: September 6-8 Time: Varies.

Challenger Flag Football program need coaches. Volunteer coaches should have a desire to work with youth and young adults with disabilities, understand the game of flag football, complete a volunteer enrollment form, and be present for all Saturday practices/games.

Dates, Time: Saturdays, September 14 through November 2 from 9am -11 am Learn more and sign up to coach.

Challenger Flag Football and Cheerleading Volunteers This eight-week cheerleading league for individuals with disabilities relies on the help of volunteers for all aspects. One-on-one volunteers are needed to support both football players and cheerleaders as they learn and play at practices and games on Saturdays from September through October at Proehlific Park, which is located at 4517 Jessup Grove Rd in Greensboro.

Dates, Time: September 14 through November 2 from 9am -11am Flag Football volunteer sign-up.Cheerleading volunteer sign-up.

Downtown Greenway Volunteer Members from the Piedmont Bird Club, the Native Plant Society, and Greensboro Permaculture Guild will guide volunteers who will assist with weeding, planting, and mulching at the Bird, Bee, & Butterfly Pollinator Garden located at Woven Works Park or the Edible Orchard at the Meeting Place garden. No gardening experience necessary. Fill out the interest form here.

Workdays will be scheduled in September, October, March and May/June.

If you're not interested in these volunteer opportunities you can always check the Greensboro Volunteer Center's website for others.

