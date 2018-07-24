GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – Okay, someone definitely needs to check the water in the Triad!

Seven nurses in the Labor and Delivery unit at Cone Health Women’s Hospital are all expecting at the same time.

Susie Nix, Michelle Moore, Amanda Loye, Natalie Deal, Ashley Davis, Abby Lucas and Katie Jones (from right to left in pictures) all work together in Labor and Delivery.

RELATED: 6-Pack: Six Nurse Friends Sporting The ‘Baby Bump’ at Winston-Salem Hospital

The women are due between October and December this year.

According to their co-worker Auri Jones, Loye is expecting twins, Moore, Deal, Davis and Lucas are expecting boys, while Nix and Jones are keeping it interesting and having surprise babies.

PHOTOS: 7 Women's Hospital Pregnant Nurses Courtesy: Auri Jones 01 / 03 Courtesy: Auri Jones 01 / 03

PHOTOS: 7 Women's Hospital Pregnant Nurses

We’re sure this dream team of soon-to-be mammas bring lots of joy to the unit and its patients.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY