College internship program builds trust between law enforcement and the people they serve

PERF internship program helps build trust between community and law enforcement, as well as recruitment and inclusion for the future.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — PERF, the Police Executive Research Forum started summer internships for college students with local police departments just last year in Baltimore.

This year, the Forum has focused on placing interns from HBCUs with local police departments across the country.

This is all a part of building trust within different communities and really giving students a look into what officers do on a daily basis.

North Carolina A&T Student, Jakiya Franklin is a Criminal Justice major, she's been shadowing Greensboro's Assistance Chief of Police, Milford Harris since the beginning of July. Franklin plans to become a district attorney and this experience is teaching her a ton about life on patrol. She said this internship has allowed her to experience the criminal justice system from both an officer and lawyer perspective.

"It makes me want to be able to understand, when I am in the courtroom, what my officers go through," Franklin explained.

Asst. Chief Harris said this program will play a part in recruiting young people in the future, especially from minority groups.

"This profession is not predominantly minority, and in an effort to attract the minority to the profession, this program was birthed," Asst. Chief Harris said.

After attending A&T, Franklin said she plans on staying here in North Carolina.

"I am from the southside of Chicago, so crime there is very high. I've seen it my whole life and I think, just with how I grew up, it made me just want to become more knowledgeable about the criminal justice system, how I can advocate for myself, how I can advocate for others," she shared.

She wants to help advocate for others who look like her.