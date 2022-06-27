Alternative Resources of the Triad to host Pride march in downtown Greensboro

The event is to honor the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A nonprofit organization, Alternative Resources of the Triad, is bringing Pride to Greensboro.

They are hosting a Pride march Tuesday, June 28 at 6 p.m. The march will start outside the Civil Rights Center and Museum in downtown Greensboro. They will silently march to Governmental Plaza and wrap up the evening with speakers and a candlelight vigil.

People can bring signs showing their support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Considering the recent Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, they are inviting people who are against the decision to bring their banners and join them.

The event will commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City, which were the catalyst for the modern Gay Rights Movement.

The Stonewall Riots were a series of protests by members of the gay community in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York City. The riots took place in the early hours of June 28, 1969.

Greensboro Pride will donate $1 for every person to a nonprofit focusing on suicide prevention efforts for youth in the LGBTQIA2+ community called the Trevor Project.