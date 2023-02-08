Samaritan's Purse to send aid to Turkey and Syria after devastating earthquakes

Samaritan's Purse will station an emergency field hospital and critical aid to Turkey after devastating earthquakes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Samaritan’s Purse is responding to the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria on Sunday.

Hours later these countries were rocked by another 7.5-magnitude earthquake, killing more than 11,000 people and injuring thousands more. Search and rescue efforts are still underway.

Samaritan's Purse immediately mobilized disaster response specialists and started to position relief supplies for rapid deployment.

Samaritan’s Purse is preparing to station approximately 75 Disaster Assistance Response Team members and an Emergency Field Hospital equipped with 52 patient beds, a pharmacy and 2 operating rooms to Turkey along with critically needed supplies, such as hygiene items and tarp to aid families in the hardest-hit areas.