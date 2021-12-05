Senator Doles time in Triad shows his bipartisan spirit

Bob Dole passed Sunday morning, leaving a legacy many will remember.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bob Dole is known as a war hero, senator, presidential candidate, husband, father and he was also known for reaching across the aisle. In fact, he ran against Bill Clinton for president, but they became close friends afterward. Clinton released this statement in regard to Dole's death: "Bob Dole dedicated his entire life to serving the American people, from his heroism in World War II to the 35 years he spent in Congress. After all he gave in the war, he didn't have to give more. But he did. His example should inspire people today and for generations to come."

People who met him in the Triad felt the same way.

Back in 2005, Bob Dole and Bill Clinton shared the stage to raise money for Bennett College. Something Dole at the time said he thought, "was an opportunity to help somebody up the ladder".

Yvonne Johnson, former mayor of Greensboro and now city council member, was the president of the Bennett College board during the fundraiser in 2005. The board invited both Dole and Clinton to speak, and to everyone's surprise, both showed up. Johnson said, "We were so excited. It meant so much to us to have them both there and to both commit themselves to raising money for Bennett college." She goes on to say, "whether it was in his particular district or area of the country as North Carolina is, his commitment was just global."

Johnson said she was able to exchange just a few words and a hug with Dole, but speaks very highly of him. She says Dole had a type of commitment, vision and passion to serve that's hard to find in others.

Dole had ties to North Carolina because of his wife, Elizabeth. She was born in Salisbury and served as senator from 2003 to 2009. In fact, Elon political science professor Jason Husser says Dole was even a Carolina Panther fan. The picture below shows Dole promoting the panthers when they first became an NFL team.

Dole embodied the greatest generation- A combat veteran who was wounded just before the end of the war, his right arm paralyzed. The injury and 4-year recuperation dashed his dreams of becoming a doctor, so he went to law school which led to politics.

Dole never stopped fighting for his causes, championing humanitarian issues, and winning the world food prize in 2008 for combatting hunger.

"If politicians today want to look for an example of, how can we maybe get things done across the aisle, Bob Dole is a good career and biographer for people to study upon," Husser said.