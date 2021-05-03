Serving Greensboro Together: Restaurants to donate portion of sales to fight hunger on May 4

Dine in or carry out at a participating restaurant, and help in the fight against hunger in our community.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The annual 'Serving Greensboro Together' fundraiser starts Tuesday, May 4, and ordering a meal from a local restaurant means helping a good cause.

Participating restaurants are donating a portion of Tuesday's sales to Greensboro Urban Ministry. The money will be used to fight hunger in our community.

Last year, GUM wasn't able to hold the annual event because of the pandemic. The cancellation didn't just impact GUM's efforts to fight hunger, it also affected local restaurants.

Despite being hard hit by the pandemic, Greensboro restaurants are still stepping up to help their community.