Serving Greensboro Together: Restaurants to donate portion of sales to fight hunger on May 4

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The annual 'Serving Greensboro Together' fundraiser starts Tuesday, May 4, and ordering a meal from a local restaurant means helping a good cause.
Participating restaurants are donating a portion of Tuesday's sales to Greensboro Urban Ministry. The money will be used to fight hunger in our community.
Last year, GUM wasn't able to hold the annual event because of the pandemic. The cancellation didn't just impact GUM's efforts to fight hunger, it also affected local restaurants.
Despite being hard hit by the pandemic, Greensboro restaurants are still stepping up to help their community.
Here's a look at the participating restaurants. Please note, an asterisk means that a particular restaurant won't be open on Tuesday, but will still be providing a donation to GUM.
- Bill’s Pizza Pub (Oak Ridge)
- Bill’s Pizza Pub (Randleman)
- Burger King (Gate City, Martin Luther King Dr., S. Holden, Spring Garden, Summit, W. Market, W. Wendover)
- Blue Agave Mexican Bar and Grill
- Brown Gardiner Soda Fountain
- Cafe Pasta
- Captain Bill’s Seafood
- Center Grove Grill (Summerfield)
- Cherry Pit Cafe & Pie Shop
- Ciao Pizza (Stoney Creek)
- **Cincys **
- Country Kitchen
- Crafted, The Art of the Taco
- Elizabeth’s Pizza (Battleground)
- Elizabeth’s Pizza (Bridford Pkwy)
- Elizabeth’s Pizza (Groometown Rd)
- Elizabeth’s Pizza (Lawndale Dr)
- Elizabeth’s Pizza (Quaker Village)
- Elizabeth’s Pizza (Summit Ave)
- @ Elm Street Grill
- First Carolina Deli
- Fishbones
- Fishers Grille
- Ghassans (Battleground)
- Ghassans (Cornwallis)
- Gia- Drink. Eat. Listen.
- Herbie’s Place
- Hinshaw UMC Hot Dog Tuesday
- Jams Deli
- Juice Shop Smoothies (Friendly Ctr)
- Juice Shop Smoothies (Lawndale)
- Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
- Lox, Stock, and Bagel
- Machete
- Marisol
- Maxie B’s
- Melt Kitchen and Bar
- Mexico Restaurant (Fleming Rd)
- Mexico Restaurant (W. Market)
- Midori Japanese Hibachi (Downtown Gso)
- My Sweet Little Bake Shop
- Mythos Grill (Battleground)
- Mythos Grill (W. Market)
- Nostra Pizza and Italian Restaurant
- Papa John’s Pizza (Battleground)
- Papa John’s Pizza (E. Cone)
- Papa John’s Pizza (New Garden)
- Papa John’s Pizza (S. Holden)
- Papa John’s Pizza (Spring Garden)
- Papa John’s Pizza (Stanley Rd)
- Papa John’s Pizza (Summerfield)
- Papa Murphy’s Pizza
- Pastabilities
- Pavilion Restaurant
- Poblanos Mexican Bar & Grill (Friendly Ctr)
- Poblanos Mexican Grill (Gate City)
- Positano Italian Restaurant
- Reel Seafood Grill
- Sakura Ichiban
- **Salvino Cucina Italiana**
- Sarah’s Kabob Shop
- Stamey’s Barbecue (Battleground)
- Stamey’s Barbecue (Gate City)
- Sticks and Stones Clay Oven Pizza
- The Corner Slice
- **The Porterhouse Burger Company**
- Zaxby’s (Battleground)
- Zaxby’s (New Garden)
- Zaxby’s (W. Market)