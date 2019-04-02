GREENSBORO, N.C. — United Way of Greater Greensboro is working to help families in need. They opened a new Family Success Center on Monday.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and other city leaders came out to cut the ribbon. United Way teamed up with the Salvation Army of Greensboro to make it happen.

The center is located at the Salvation Army Center of Hope. It's on Eugene Street in Greensboro.

The center offers employment and financial stability classes; even child care services.

United Way says their other centers across the country have seen a lot of success.