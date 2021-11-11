Nearly 400 veterans were honored at more than 30 assisted living facilities partnered with AuthoraCare Collective.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An emotional Thursday morning at Abbotswood at Irving Park Retirement Community in Greensboro.

Dozens of veterans were honored for their years of service in the U.S. military.

Among the crowd was 88-year-old Jim English.

He served two years in the Army just after the Korean war.

“I’m really from a military family,” English said.

“My dad was in WWI, my older brother was in WWII where he received a couple of purple hearts, and then an older brother who was in the Korean War. Then I have a brother who was drafted about the same time I was.”

He said he felt proud to stand among his fellow residents who fought for their country.

“There’s a lot of guys here who have actually served in combat,” English said.

“It’s nice to be honored and to be remembered that we did take the time out to serve our country so yea I feel highly honored.”

English was one of nearly 400 veterans honored at more than 30 assisted living facilities partnered with AuthoraCare Collective.

It’s all a part of the We Honor Veterans program.

“So we will be providing them with a certificate, thanking them for their service, an American flag lapel pin,” AurthoraCare Community Liaison Kevin Pearce said.

Last year’s event was canceled due to covid-19.

Pearce said he’s grateful pinning ceremonies could resume this year.

“We understand often times at end of life, in particular, it can bring up some of the challenges that veterans faced early in their lives and in their military career,” Pearce explained.