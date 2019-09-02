THOMASVILLE, N.C. — You might notice something different on you're next trip to Walmart. They're working to up security.

The company installed security gates at a store in Thomasville. Walmart says they invested half a billion dollars on improving security nationwide. The new gates are a part of it.

Walmart says the gates help prevent theft, but you won't see them everywhere.

Store representatives say they're just testing them out for now. And Thomasville is the only known location in the Triad that's using them so far.