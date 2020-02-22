GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 17-year-old was arrested after robbing two convenience stores in Greensboro Saturday morning according to Greensboro police. Police are now in search of another suspect believed to have also been involved in the robberies.

The first robbery happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. at the Family Fare convenience store on East Gate City Boulevard. Witnesses told police two men walked into the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

Around 2:00 a.m., officers got a call about a second robbery at the Great Shops convenience store on North Church Street. Armed suspects matching the same description as the first crime entered the store and robbed the employee.

A Guilford County Sheriff’s deputy, who was nearby, spotted the suspects driving away from the store.

Authorities say the men led police and deputies in a chase that ended along East Gate City Boulevard and Burbank Street after the suspects crashed.

Police arrested a 17-year-old juvenile but are still searching for the second suspect.

The teen faces charges related to both robberies.

Investigators also discovered the car he was driving was reported stolen earlier Friday.

