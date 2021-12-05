74-year-old man found dead beneath a tree in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police are investigating the death of a man after he was found under a tree on Polo Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department identified 74-year-old Fajardo Marco Antonio Ramirez as a man found dead underneath a tree.

Police responded to a call about a dead person on Polo Road.

Once they got there, they found Ramirez about 25 yards south of the curb line of Polo road on the Wake Forest University property.

There is no foul play suspected, and this incident has no ties to Wake Forest University, according to police.

Investigators said the man’s next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.