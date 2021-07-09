9/11 Remembrance Garden in Boston damaged overnight

The flags had been put up on Wednesday by volunteers with the Project 351 Team. They planted 2,997 flags in honor of all of those killed on 9/11.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — The 9/11 Remembrance Garden at Boston Public Garden was damaged overnight, with flags uprooted and trash cans overturned.

Photos showed a number of small American flags scattered across the pavement. Several trash cans were also overturned, with garbage scattered across the ground.

Overnight: American flags uprooted and trash cans overturned at the September 11 Garden of Remembrance, along #Boston Public Garden. Story developing. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/iiUPc36KTN — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) September 9, 2021

Boston police said they received a call for vandalism at the 9/11 Remembrance Garden and are currently investigating. It has not yet been confirmed that the damage was the result of vandalism, however.