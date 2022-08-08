Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death | Live updates

Scroll below to see live updates.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Months after they were sentenced to life in prison for murder, the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood faced a second round of criminal penalties Monday for federal hate crimes committed in the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood scheduled back-to-back hearings to individually sentence each of the defendants, starting with Travis McMichael, who blasted Arbery with a shotgun after the street chase initiated by his father and joined by a neighbor.

LIVE UPDATES:

Sentencing is underway for the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a young Black man, because of the color of his skin back in 2020. Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael's sentencing was held earlier and Bryan’s at 3 p.m.

2 p.m. | Reaction from outside the courthouse:

1:40 p.m. | Greg McMichael, who chased Ahmaud Arbery with his son, has been sentenced to life in prison plus seven years. Court will now be in recess until 3 p.m.

1:35 p.m. | "The loss that you've endured is beyond description," Greg McMichael said to the court, recognizing his words may not mean much to them but wanted to make clear.

"I never wanted any of this to happen," he said.

He also apologized to his son, Travis McMichael, for putting him in a terrible situation and to his wife, also thanking her for standing by his side.

"Finally, I pray that God's peace will come to the Arbery family and this entire community," McMichael said.

Travis McMichael did not make a statement before his sentencing.

To the family of #AhmaudArbery, Greg McMichael says, “The loss you’ve endured is beyond description. I never wanted any of this to happen, there was no malice in my heart or my son’s heart that day.” @FCN2go — anne schindler (@schindy) August 8, 2022

1:23 p.m. | Before a judge approached Greg McMichael's sentencing, his attorney presented characteristics to consider before determining his legal punishment including his time during the Navy, his age, and his medical history. McMichael is 66 years old.

“I am unable to forgive you at this time,” #AhmaudArbery’s aunt tells Greg McMichael in a victim impact statement. "Every time I see that video and witness how Ahmaud was hunted down and killed like he was an animal, I gasp for breath.” @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/mBFNNvt2D0 — anne schindler (@schindy) August 8, 2022

1 p.m. | Court has resumed with Greg McMichael's sentencing. Five people are going to give victim impact statements.

12 p.m. | Court is in recess. They will resume at 1 p.m. with Greg McMichael's sentencing.

11:20 a.m. | Reaction from outside the courtroom:

Ahmaud's mother:

Ahmaud's father:

11:05 a.m. | Judge sentences Travis McMichael, the man who fired the gun and killed Ahmaud Arbery, to life plus 10 years in federal hate crime case. He was sentenced by a U.S. District Court judge in the port city of Brunswick. His punishment is largely symbolic, as McMichael was sentenced earlier this year to life without parole in a Georgia state court for Arbery’s murder.

10 a.m. | First up is Travis McMichael, charged with interference with rights, attempted kidnapping, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. We are awaiting the sentencing.

9:45 a.m. | The Rev. Jesse Jackson is seen escorting Ahmaud's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones into the courthouse.

@RevJJackson arrives with Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper Jones pic.twitter.com/Tu34IrntiS — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) August 8, 2022

9:40 a.m. | The attorney for the Arbery family says prisons across the country, specifically in Georgia, are dangerous places for all inmates, hopes conditions improve, but says these three men shouldn’t be given preferential treatment.

.@MerrittForTexas, attorney for Arbery family, says prisons across the country, specifically in Georgia, are dangerous places for all inmates, hopes conditions improve, but says these three men shouldn’t be given preferential treatment pic.twitter.com/XLlvxvZW7B — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) August 8, 2022

9:35 a.m. | Leigh McMichael, Gregory McMichael’s wife, arrives at courthouse with Gregory’s attorney in the state case, Laura Hogue.

Leigh McMichael, Gregory McMichael’s wife, arrives at courthouse with Gregory’s attorney in the state case, Laura Hogue pic.twitter.com/oSZhlpIOVg — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) August 8, 2022

8:30 a.m. | A prayer vigil is taking place outside the courthouse.

A prayer vigil is taking place outside the courthouse where the 3 men convicted on federal hate crimes in the Murder of Ahmaud Arbery will be sentenced starting at 10am. The men could be handed a second life sentence. Stay with @FCN2go for more. pic.twitter.com/QOABbXnuwG — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) August 8, 2022

A live stream outside the courthouse:

----

All three are currently serving life sentences on state charges tied to the case, after a trial found the men guilty on all charges on Feb. 21, 2021. They determined that father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, violated Arbery's civil rights, a hate crime.

The three also face an attempted kidnapping charge.

The McMichaels face additional charges for using and carrying a firearm during a violent crime, with Travis specifically being charged with discharging his weapon.

FEDERAL CHARGES:

Travis McMichael

Interference with rights - Guilty

Attempted kidnapping - Guilty

Carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence - Guilty

Last year during the Georgia trial, Travis McMichael was found guilty of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, false imprisonment.

Gregory McMichael

Interference with rights - Guilty

Attempted kidnapping - Guilty

Using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence - Guilty

Last year during the state trial, Gregory McMichael was found guilty of four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, false imprisonment.

William "Roddie" Bryan

Interference with rights - Guilty

Attempted kidnapping - Guilty

Photos: Ahmaud Arbery 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

MORE ON THE CASE:

In Feb. 2020, Arbery was jogging in a south Georgia neighborhood near Brunswick in Glynn County when authorities said he was chased, shot and killed. Arbery, a Black man, was pursued by three white men: Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan.

They were convicted of murder just before Thanksgiving last year. While the state trial concluded, the men still had to face the federal charges. They were later imprisoned due to Georgia's minimum sentencing guidelines.

Some of the evidence in the trial, including racially-charged texts and social media posts, presented during the federal trial wasn't included in the state trial.

Arbery’s family also filed a federal lawsuit on the first anniversary of his death, which also claimed the men violated his civil rights.