Alamance deputies adding yellow tape to tasers in wake of Daunte Wright's death

In the wake of Daunte Wright's death in Minneapolis, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office is taking steps to increase accountability with its deputies.

The bright yellow tape will be added to Alamance County tasers so that the guns are not mistaken as real firearms, ACSO officials said.

The big picture: The Minnesota officer who killed Wright on Apr. 11 claims she mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her taser when attempting to subdue Wright.

Wright's death sparked protests in Minneapolis similar to what was seen following the death of George Floyd. Wright was shot during a traffic stop. Soon after, the officer went on administrative leave.

They said it: "The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is confident in the training of its deputies, but wanted to take this extra safety measure to make sure that other law enforcement at the scene and the public would be aware that a taser gun was in use rather than a firearm." - Michelle Mills, Alamance County Sheriff's Office representative.