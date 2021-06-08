The two were extradited from Maricopa County in Arizona to Catawba County by the NCDPS on Aug. 5.

HICKORY, N.C. — Tangela and Eric Parker have been transferred to the custody of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) after originally being taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 13.

The pair was wanted following a Jan. 13 shooting at TCS Designs that led to the death of 51-year-old Phelifia Michelle Marlow. Marlow was shot after a reported dispute with Tangela Parker. Eric Parker reportedly drove his wife away from the scene, and both were deemed armed and dangerous. Marlow later died of her injuries at a hospital.

On Aug. 5, the two were extradited from Maricopa County in Arizona to Catawba County by the NCDPS. They have since been served with a True Bill of Indictment in connection with Marlow's murder.

Tangela Parker was served with a True Bill of Indictment for one count of murder. Eric Parker was served with a True Bill of Indictment for one count of accessory after the fact. The two received no bond, and are being held in the Catawba County Jail.

Both suspects are expected in court on Aug. 9.

.@wcnc NEW TONIGHT: Eric Parker and Tangela Parker are both accused of a murder in Hickory, NC from January. The two were on the run but finally arrested in Arizona on July 13. They are now back in North Carolina in Catawba County Jail. They will be in court on Aug. 9. pic.twitter.com/aui8Qj0yym — Curtis Carden (@Curtis_Carden) August 6, 2021

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.