GASTONIA, N.C. (WFMY) - Police say 3-year-old Destiny Boykins was taken from an apartment complex on Hudson Blvd. in Gastonia, prompting an Amber Alert to be issued Sunday morning.

Destiny was last seen wearing a lavender top with dots and pink trim around the neck and purple pajama pants with animal pictures and pink socks.

Investigators say she's with 57-year-old Maurice Knox. He was wearing black-rimmed glasses, a red long sleeve shirt, red pants, and red shoes.

Maurice Knox

Police are now looking for a brown 2015 Nissan Altima with NC tag DBL4139. Police believe Knox may be headed to Charlotte. Pictures of Knox and a car similar to his were released by the state Department of Public Safety.

Authorities were previously looking for a black 2012 Honda Accord with NC license tag number PJF2122

Boykins was abducted from the 2000 block of E Hudson Blvd in Gastonia. Police believe Knox may be traveling to a location in the 2700 block of Wingate Avenue in Charlotte.

If you have any information on this abduction you are asked to call Gastonia Police at 704-866-6702 or 911.

© 2018 WFMY