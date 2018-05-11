LUMBERTON, N.C. (WFMY) – The FBI has joined the search for a missing teenage girl after an Amber Alert was issued out of Lumberton.

Here’s what we know about the missing 13-year-old, Hania Noelia Aguilar and the search to find her.

AMBER ALERT DETAILS

An Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old, Hania Noelia Aguilar Monday morning.

Police said she was kidnapped from her front yard.

She was outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park located on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton.

Police said she was waiting on the rest of her family to come outside and drive to school.

Investigators said a witness saw a man dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandana forced Hania into a relative’s vehicle that was in the driveway.

The vehicle is a green, 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984.

Hania is a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighs about 126 lbs. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

The FBI has created a missing poster that will be featured on all the FBI social media sites.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses family and friends as well as conducting a door to door canvas in the neighborhood and checking any surveillance to find out any information.

A special tip line has been set up for the public to call.

WANTED VEHICLE

Police are searching for a green, 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984.

SPECIAL TIP LINE

If you have any information call the Lumberton Police Department special tip line at 910-272-5871.

