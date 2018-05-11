LUMBERTON, N.C. (WFMY) – The FBI has joined the search for a missing teenage girl after an Amber Alert was issued out of Lumberton.

Here’s what we know about the missing 13-year-old, Hania Noelia Aguilar and the search to find her.

AMBER ALERT DETAILS

  • An Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old, Hania Noelia Aguilar Monday morning.
  • Police said she was kidnapped from her front yard.
  • She was outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park located on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton.
  • Police said she was waiting on the rest of her family to come outside and drive to school.
  • Investigators said a witness saw a man dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandana forced Hania into a relative’s vehicle that was in the driveway.
  • The vehicle is a green, 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984.
  • Hania is a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighs about 126 lbs. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.
  • The FBI has created a missing poster that will be featured on all the FBI social media sites.
  • Investigators are interviewing witnesses family and friends as well as conducting a door to door canvas in the neighborhood and checking any surveillance to find out any information.
  • A special tip line has been set up for the public to call.

WANTED VEHICLE

Police are searching for a green, 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984.

SPECIAL TIP LINE

If you have any information call the Lumberton Police Department special tip line at 910-272-5871.

