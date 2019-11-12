ARCHDALE, N.C. — An Archdale mother says someone attacked her son on his way to the mailbox.

The boy's mom said it happened right outside their home just before 6 p.m. Monday.

The mother reported the incident to Archdale Police immediately.

Tammy Blackburn posted on Facebook that an unknown man grabbed her son as he walked to the mailbox on a street near South Main Street.

She says the man then dragged her son across the gravel but her son broke free and ran back into the house to call for help.

She wrote Monday evening,

"My child was attacked this afternoon just walking to the mailbox. We have already filed a police report, and according to them, this was either a random act of violence or attempted kidnapping. The boy fought hard as he was being dragged across the gravel. He was cut with something, but unsure what. The perpetrator's description is a white male with either a grey or brown beard, hooded leather type jacket, dirty jeans, maybe 6 feet tall, appeared scruffy in appearance. He was able to break free and ran inside the house and called me. He's very shaken up, as you can imagine. Please pray for him as he's already having a very difficult season. And please please be aware with your children... The devil is seeking to devour. Thankful my boy is safe, even though I'm sure he'll be scared for many days to come."

WFMY News 2 talked to neighbors about the alleged attack.

"Real unsettling, I wished I had seen it because I would have helped the little boy because I would have jumped in the middle of it and that man would have wished he had never seen me," said Coy Greene who lives nearby.

Police are investigating the incident as a simple assault, but wouldn't give any more details because the incident involves a minor. No suspect has been identified.

