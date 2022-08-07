CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in west Charlotte earlier this month was arrested in Greensboro, police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 20-year-old Tyrek Mason was wanted in relation to the killing of 19-year-old Yimere Joyner on July 5. Mason was sought on charges of murder, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Mason is the second suspect arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joyner. Nyquan Demartic Marriner, 18, was arrested on July 8. He's facing similar charges as Mason, including murder and armed robbery.
Joyner was found dead along Camp Greene Street near Freedom Drive around 5 p.m. on July 5.
