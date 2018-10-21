HIGH POINT, NC (WFMY) -- Two people were shot leaving one dead early Saturday morning around 2:20 a.m. in High Point.

According to the City of High Point, officers responded to 309 W. Fairfield Rd. in response to shots being fired at Sidelines Bar & Grill.

Officers located two people shot when they arrived on the scene.

There was also a large crowd when police arrived.

As officers attempted to access the victims, the hostile crowd interfered and additional units were needed to control the crowd.

To administer aid, Derrick Byers,34, had to be removed from the scene of the hostile crowd and driven across the street to a Walmart parking lot where he succumbed to his injuries.

The other victim, Quentin Brown,31, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro with multiple gunshot wounds.

Through early investigating, officers learned that a car involved in the shooting had been taken to a home on Gavin Drive in High Point.

After locating the car at the home, officers obtain an arrest warrant for Bobby L Wall Jr, 32, for 1st Degree Murder and Assault With A Deadly Weapon With The Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

On Sunday, October 20, Wall was located and arrested by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a home in the 500 block of Richardson Avenue.

Wall is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

Derrick Byers is the 17th person killed in High Point in 2018.

