11-year-old boy arrested for series of robberies in DC

Police charged the boy with armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department investigators say an 11-year-old boy is responsible for a series of robberies across Northwest D.C. The boy was arrested and charged on Saturday.

Police say the first incident happened on Sunday, May 21, around 3 p.m. in the 700 block of Lamont Street, Northwest. Officers responded to a report of a robbery.

According to an incident report, a man was on his way home from riding his bicycle. The victim told police he placed his bike on his porch and went to open his door when one of the boys said, "I'm going to take the bike." The man said, "No you're not," and the boy pulled a gun from his fanny pack and pointed it at the man. The man ran inside his house and did not see which direction the boy went.

Police later released surveillance video of two persons of interest wanted in this case.

A few days later on May 24, police were called to the 700 block of Irving Street Northwest around 2:30 p.m. for a report of an assault. Responding officers learned that two unknown suspects on bicycles approached a victim. An incident report said the victim heard one of the suspects "Get him" and "Get that." The victim pushed one of the suspects and ran away. While running away, the victim told police they saw one of the suspect's pointing a gun in their direction. The victim threw a rock at the two suspects, and they took off, the incident report says.

On Friday, police were called to the 400 block of Luray Place Northwest for a reported robbery. Investigators learned a suspect on a bike approached a man in a car and said, "Give me your phone or I'll shoot you." The victim handed over their phone. The boy handed the phone back to the victim and said, "Haha got you," but then followed the victim and demanded his car keys and phone. Police say the suspect reached into a fanny pack, as if they were armed. The incident report says the boy got into the car, but could not move it. He got out of the car, threw the phone at the victim, and ran away.

On Saturday, investigators arrested an 11-year-old boy for the crimes. He was charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and robbery (fear).