Chauvin Verdict | Law enforcement changes in the Triad since George Floyd's murder

Greensboro Police Department has already implemented a number of policy changes for their officers to follow.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad law enforcement agencies are making changes to their policies and have done so over the last year following the death of George Floyd.

Greensboro Police Policy Changes

Greensboro Police Department has already implemented a number of changes. They are also continuing to evaluate their policies and procedures to ensure they’re providing the best and most effective police services to the Greensboro community. They have updated their training and written policies for the department.

One of the changes includes banning chokeholds absent the need to use deadly force. This was adopted on June 8, 2020.

Another policy change now requires officers to intervene, both verbally and physically, if they witness another officer using excessive force. The policy was adopted on June 8, 2020.

DD 1.5.6

“At any time if an officer witnesses another officer use force in a manner which violates policy and training of the Department, the officer shall intervene both verbally and physically if necessary to stop the force. Supervisory notification shall then be made by the officer as soon as possible so that appropriate investigations can begin.”

Other changes include implementing a policy for officers to use the minimum amount of force necessary and was adopted on June 8, 2020.

DD 1.6.2

“Officers will utilize the minimal amount of force necessary to overcome resistance and affect an arrest.”

Directive language stating officers will use no more force than reasonably necessary has been in Departmental policy since 1996.

De-escalation Training

De-escalation training is provided to every GPD officer. Through this training, officers are equipped with fundamental techniques to reduce the stress in a given situation and facilitate problem solving.

Training Instituted in January 2016.

DD 1.6.2

“An officer must continually assess the totality of the circumstances and escalate, de-escalate, or completely cease any force utilized appropriately.”

Adopted January 29, 2007

Officers are also now required to verbally issue a warning, if possible, before the use of deadly force, including a Taser, pepper spray or the release of a police dog. The policy was adopted on July 13, 2020.

DD 1.6.2

Where feasible, officers shall verbally warn a subject(s) before the use of deadly force, the use of a Conducted Electrical Weapon, release of chemical munitions, or release of police canine.



Some of the changes include banning police officers from shooting at moving cars, unless there’s no other way to stop a deadly threat. The change was adopted on February 10, 2020.

DD 1.6.4

“Officers will not fire any weapon from or at a moving vehicle except to counter an imminent threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or another person and no other means are reasonably available at that time to avoid or eliminate the danger. Officers will consider the following factors in determining whether shooting at a moving vehicle is justified:

An occupant of the vehicle is using or threatening to use lethal force by means other than the vehicle.

The vehicle is being operated in a manner deliberately intended to strike a person.

All other reasonable means of defense or escape (including taking cover or moving out of the path of the vehicle or other evasive action) have been exhausted, are not practical, or are not present.

Use of deadly force must cease after the vehicle no longer presents an immediate threat.

Another policy, mandates officers must inform residents of their right to refuse a consensual search and they also have the right to withdraw consent at any time during a consent search. This policy change was mandated on September 18, 2020.

DD 12.5.1

Consent Searches will be conducted pursuant to the following Informed Documented

Consent procedures:

In all instances, officers shall inform the person from whom consent is sought the following:

· that the consent to search is voluntary,

· that they have the right to refuse consent,

· that they have the right to withdraw consent at any time during the search.

The officer shall inform the person from whom consent is sought their consent to search will be captured by the officers' BWC (Body Worn Camera).

The Greensboro Police Department also requires all sworn and non-sworn employees to attend racial equity and diversity training. All police academy classes also attend training coordinated with the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, located in downtown Greensboro.

ALAMANCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE CHANGES

Alamance law enforcement does not want a repeat of what happened in Minneapolis in the shooting of Daunte Wright.

The bright yellow tape will be added to Alamance County tasers so that the guns are not mistaken as real firearms, ACSO officials said.

The Minnesota officer who killed Wright on Apr. 11 claims she mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her taser when attempting to subdue Wright.

Wright's death sparked protests in Minneapolis similar to what was seen following the death of George Floyd. Wright was shot during a traffic stop. Soon after, the officer went on administrative leave.

"The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is confident in the training of its deputies, but wanted to take this extra safety measure to make sure that other law enforcement at the scene and the public would be aware that a taser gun was in use rather than a firearm." - Michelle Mills, Alamance County Sheriff's Office representative.