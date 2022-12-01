2 children found alive in North Carolina alongside bodies of man, woman in vehicle

Police have since identified the deceased who they said were shot.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Investigators in a North Carolina town are working to gather details regarding a man and woman who were found dead early Thursday morning in a construction company parking lot alongside two small children.

Rocky Mount Police Department said that officers were called to Barnhill Construction at 1451 Construction Drive around 6:15 a.m. where employees had found two people dead inside a vehicle in their parking lot as they arrived to work. Both were later found to be shot.

Also inside were two small children who were in the rear seat. And while the children were uninjured, police said they were taken to the University of North Carolina (UNC) Nash Healthcare because they were exposed to cold temperatures for "an extended time."

Those children, whose names were not released, are still receiving care but are now in the company of their family. However, the Rocky Mount Police Department has since identified the adults who were found dead as 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown.

No motive has been released regarding the shooting but police said their preliminary investigation suggests there is no danger to the general public.