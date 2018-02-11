FORSYTH COUNTY, NC (WFMY) -- Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to the robbery and arson of the Stop and Save store on 6641 Styers Ferry Road in Clemmons, NC.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred on October 20, 2018.

FCSO investigators and the Wythe County Sheriff's Office Tactical Team arrested the two suspects in Wytheville, VA on November 2, 2018.

David Curtis Smith, 58, of Yadkinville, NC was charged with the following felonies:

one (1) count of Attempted First Degree Murder; one (1) count of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon: one (1) count of First Degree Kidnapping; one (1) count of Burning Certain Buildings; and one (1) count of Larceny of Motor Vehicle.

Smith is currently confined to the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin, VA without bond awaiting extradition.

Cody Lee Long, 25, of Ozark, AL was charged with the following felonies:

one (1) count of Attempted First Degree Murder; one (1) count of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon: one (1) count of First Degree Kidnapping; one (1) count of Burning Certain Buildings; and one (1) count of Larceny of Motor Vehicle.

Long is also currently confined to the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin, VA without bond awaiting extradition.

Wythe County Sheriff's Office has charged both Smith and Long with being fugitives from justice.

Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at (336) 727-2112.

