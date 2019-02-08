SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in a 1980 murder of a 14-year-old teen.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert James Adkins, 62, of Fisher Valley Road in Dobson in connection with the murder of Ronda Mechelle Blaylock. Adkins is charged with First Degree Murder and First Degree Forcible Rape. He’s being held in the Surry County Detention Center without bond.

RELATED: Special Task Force Investigating 1980 Murder Of Forsyth Co. Teenager

Sheriff Steve Hiatt said, “This case is finally being brought to a close through the collective work of many current and retired agents and officers from Surry County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. State Bureau of Investigations, N.C. State Crime Lab, N.C. State Bureau Cold Case Unit, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, S.C. Law Enforcement Division and Stokes County Sheriff’s Office."