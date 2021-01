Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting that happened on Avera Avenue Saturday night.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman is recovering in the hospital after someone shot her in the chest.

Police found Norma Diaz Vidrio in the 3700 block of Avera Avenue Saturday around 9:30 pm.

She couldn't give police any information about what happened or a description of the person who shot her.

According to police, Vidrio is in stable condition at the hospital.